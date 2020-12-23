Penn State defensive tackles enter transfer portal

Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton (55) motivates his teammates during pregame of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

College football players are on the move and Penn State has its first couple of guys hitting the market.

Penn State starting defensive tackle Antonio Shelton announced he is entering the portal looking to play his sixth year of college football somewhere else.

Thank you for everything Penn State! I’ll always love you!! #WeAre



-Groovy pic.twitter.com/IuAEhGTtTX — Antonio Shelton (@groovyIV) December 23, 2020

Shelton was a redshirt senior this past season for the Nittany Lions. With the NCAA waiver granted to all college football players this season, he is eligible for a sixth season.

Shelton had 51 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks in his career. He had 14 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for a loss this season.

Also, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Judge Culpepper has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports.

2018 4-star DT Judge Culpepper has entered the transfer portal after redshirting as a true freshman and then totaling 8 tackles and 1 sack with #WeAre @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @RivalsSnyder @NateBauerBWI https://t.co/Hgwggr8RIE — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 23, 2020

Culpepper has been in reserve role so far at Penn State, but could have seen more playing time next season.

Culpepper has seven tackles and 1 sack in his college career.