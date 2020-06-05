Penn State football will be first group of student-athletes returning to campus on June 8

For the first time since March, Penn State will welcome some student-athletes back to campus – starting with the football team.

According to the release, Penn State will allow 75 football student-athletes to return to campus on Monday, June 8. The University will follow a number of rules when welcoming the players back including wearing masks, health screenings, sanitizing facilities and using small groups for activities.

These student-athletes have already started a quarantine and will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined upon a return to campus. Workouts will consist of fewer than 20 players at a time. Players will be allowed to start workouts on June 15 once cleared medically.

Overall, Penn State Athletics plans on doing the following as part of the plan to return according to the release:

Education for athletes and staff on COVID-19

Mandatory daily health screenings and temperature check for athletes and staff

Use of PPE – Personal Protective Equipment

Following social distancing guidelines

Cleaning and limited access to athletics facilities

The University plans on a “phased return” that includes “other student groups who may also require access to specialized facilities, in-person mentoring or early arrival for successful transition into the fall semester.”

Return dates for other Penn State sports will be released at a later time.

Penn State closed its campus on March 11 to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.