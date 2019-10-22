Penn State fraternity placed on interim suspension following off-campus death of 17-year-old Cathedral Prep student

Penn State University has placed a fraternity on suspension following the off-campus death of Cathedral Prep student, 17-year-old John Schoenig, who was visiting the area.

Officials report the Alpha Delta Chapter of Chi Phi Fraternity was placed on interim suspension after the events of the weekend.

Medical help was called for an unresponsive person on West College Avenue, which is not the fraternity’s official house.

The fraternity will lose all privileges as a recognized student organization pending the outcome of the investigation.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene on Saturday, October 19. The Centre County Coroner has completed the autopsy and is waiting for test results before making a final ruling.