Penn State heads to Rutgers looking to keep momentum

by: Peter Terpstra

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers will try to end a 13-game losing streak against Penn State when it takes on the struggling Nittany Lions on Saturday at SHI Stadium.

The Scarlet Knights are 2-4 and stopped a four-game losing streak last weekend with a win over Purdue. Penn State is 1-5 and ended its worst start to a season with a win over Michigan.

While the two Big Ten Conference schools are in adjacent states, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano isn’t surprised a rivalry has not developed.

He said those things happen only when the teams are competitive on the field. Penn State has dominated this series.

