Penn State hockey advances to Big Ten semifinals

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WTAJ) – Penn State hockey turned a two-goal deficit into a dominant win in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Penn State defeated Notre Dame 6-3 to advance to the tournament semifinals Sunday afternoon. Connor McMenamin and Chase McLane each scored two goals.

Penn State trailed 2-0 in the first three minutes of the game before pulling off the comeback. Christian Sarlo gave Penn State its first goal of the game late in the first piriod.

Penn State will turn around and play No. 1 seed Wisconsin Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals. You can watch the game on the Big Ten Network.