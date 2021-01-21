Penn State hockey falls to Wisconsin to start series

Penn State hockey closed the gap early in the second period, but Wisconsin would open it up late in the third to walk away with the win.

Kevin Wall scored Penn State’s only goal with an assist by captain Alex Limoges. Wisconsin would take a 2-1 lead into the third period, but a late power-play goal by Cole Caufield would help seal the deal.

The Badgers added an empty netter to stretch the lead and win the game 4-1.

Both teams will put it on repeat and play again Friday at 6 p.m. at Pegula Ice Arena.

