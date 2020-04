Another Penn Stater is heading to the pros.

According to a media release, junior Evan Barratt will forgo his final year of college hockey and has signed an entry-level three year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks drafted Evan Barratt in the third round of the 2017 entry-level draft. He chose to attend Penn State and is now heading to the next level. He is just the seventh Penn State hockey player to sign an NHL contract in school history.