Penn State hoops dominates No. 15 Virginia Tech on the road

Local News

by: Peter Terpstra

Posted: / Updated:

Penn State basketball had a white-hot start in Blacksburg Tuesday night.

Penn State defeated No. 15 Virginia Tech 75-55 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Izaiah Brockington led all scorers with 24 points and eight rebounds. Myreon Jones added 14 points shooting 4-7 from three-point range.

Sam Sessoms and Myles Dread scored in double digits off the bench. Sessoms scored 10 while Dread added 11.

The Nittany Lions started the game on a 17-3 run and never looked back. The team held a 42-23 lead at halftime.

Virginia Tech only shot 37 percent from the field. Jalen Cone led the Hokies in scoring with 11 points off the bench.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar