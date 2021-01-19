Penn State interim basketball coach Jim Ferry reprimanded by Big Ten

Penn State head coach Jim Ferry directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

Penn State will have to pay a fine after the Big Ten reprimanded the school’s interim men’s basketball coach for violating its sportsmanship policy.

The Big Ten is issuing the violation as a “result of Ferry’s postgame actions” after Penn State’s 80-72 loss to Purdue Sunday. Penn State will have to pay a $10,000 fine as a result of the reprimand.

According to a Penn State athletics media release, Ferry violated “Conference Agreement 10.01 stating: The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.“

Ferry received a technical foul in Sunday’s game.

The interim coach released this apology in a statement from Penn State athletics:

“I would like to apologize to the officials, Big Ten Conference and our fans for my actions following our Purdue game Sunday,” said Ferry. “I regret my actions and know my behavior was unacceptable. I would also like to apologize to our team, our athletics department and our university. I have a high standard for myself and my team in representing Penn State and my actions Sunday failed to live up to that standard and set an example for my team. I am disappointed in myself; I have learned from this experience and will make sure it does not happen again.”

Penn State is 3-5 overall and 0-4 in conference play. The Nittany Lions will next play at Illinois Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. televised on the Big Ten Network.