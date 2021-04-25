Penn State men’s volleyball wins EIVA tournament title

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – There’s nothing like winning a conference championship on the home court.
Penn State men’s volleyball defeated George Mason in four sets to win the Easter Intercollegiate Volleyball Association tournament championship Saturday night. It is Penn State’s first EIVA title since 2017.
Penn State won the first, second and fourth set to take home the title (25-20, 25-20, 30-32, 25-20).
Cal Fisher led the match in kills with 27. Brett Wildman finished with 21 kills on the day.