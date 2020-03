Penn State basketball looks to be a lock for the NCAA tournament.

Now the team will finish up the regular season with it final home game against Michigan State and a game at Northwestern Saturday.

Penn State is currently ranked No. 20 in the latest AP poll and has 21 wins on the year (11 of those are in the Big Ten).

The team has not made the NCAA tournament for the last 8 seasons under coach Pat Chambers. Now Chambers looks to lead his team to the big dance in year No. 9.