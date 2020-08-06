Penn State releases potential Beaver Stadium capacity plan, contingent on Gov. Wolf lifting gathering restrictions

Fireworks go off over Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football teams takes the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Earlier today, Penn State announced fall sporting events would be held without fans in attendance – at least for now.

During a zoom session with Athletic Director Sandy Barbour, Senior Associate AD of Capital Events and Facilities Carl Heck presented a potential stadium capacity plan that would include a mix of students and season ticket holders.

Beaver Stadium Capacity Plan (via Penn State)

The plan would be contingent, however, on Governor Tom Wolf lifting his current 250 people limit on outdoor gatherings. The proposed plan would cap capacity at 23,275 people. There would be “pod” seating which would prohibit more than eight fans sitting on the same row together.

Seating bowl (via Penn State)

The plan would also include a phased gate entry into the game to improve contact tracing, as well as limiting the number of concessions in the stadium, selling only pre-packaged food, and touchless credit card machines.

Penn State says their main goal is to ensure the health and safety of fans coming into Beaver Stadium, but the staff, athletes and coaches as well. Penn State’s stadium plan also includes several sanitizing stations, and require fans who enter to follow social distancing and masking guidelines.

Barbour confirmed during the zoom session that the university has presented its plan to Governor Wolf’s office, but it has not been accepted yet due to the current climate of the coronavirus.

Again, this plan will be contingent on the Governor’s Office lifting the current restrictions in place on outdoor gatherings.