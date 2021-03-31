Penn State softball changes schedule for home opening weekend

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State softball will have to wait one more day to play a game at home.

The Nittany Lions will play at home for the first time in two seasons Saturday with a doubleheader with Ohio State. The four-game series was first set to start on Friday, but cold temperatures have shifted the series to start on Saturday and end on Monday.

The series schedule is as follows at Beard Field:

Saturday, 1 p.m. vs. Ohio State

Saturday, 3 p.m. vs. Ohio State

Sunday, Noon vs. Ohio State

Monday, 4 p.m. vs. Ohio State.

Penn State is 1-15 on the season coming off its first win of the Clarisa Crowell era.