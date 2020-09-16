Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth will play this fall, despite reports about him leaving

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pat Freiermuth will be playing for Penn State when their season begins October 23 or 24, he announced on the Big Ten Network this afternoon.

"I never opted out. I don't know where those reports came from…I'm just excited to play football again for @PennStateFball."



– Pat Freiermuth (@Pat_Fry5) was a welcome interruption to @coachjfranklin's interview with some breaking news live on BTN: pic.twitter.com/RhKW6dqQrH — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) September 16, 2020

This comes in lieu of the Big Ten officially announcing they will be returning next month. Freiermuth said he had discussions with Coach Franklin about leaving but ultimately decided to stay.

Reports suggested he was opting out and entering the NFL Draft but Freiermuth never made an official announcement.

Freiermuth was one of the top targets last season for quarterback Sean Clifford. In 2019, Freiermuth caught 43 passes for 507 yards and seven touchdowns. He was selected as a team captain in just his sophomore season.

At the end of the season, he opted to come back for another year instead of entering the NFL Draft, citing they he wanted to beat Ohio State and that the Nittany Lions had some unfinished business.

In his career thus far, Freiermuth has amassed 69 receptions for 875 yards and 15 touchdowns in 26 games played.

With Freiermuth back in the fold, Penn State will look to compete for a Big Ten Championship this fall with many of their starters returning from last year on offense.