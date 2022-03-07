Penn State University released its new masking policies that are going into effect on March 7.

For campuses located in low or medium transmission levels such as Penn State Behrend in Erie County, students will no longer have to wear face masks in many indoor common spaces. This includes lobbies of buildings, student lounges, and athletic facilities.

Masks will no longer be required for anyone attending admissions tours, open houses, and other public events.

Masking is still required in classrooms, labs, and other academic spaces on all Penn State campuses.