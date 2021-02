STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State volleyball is back home and back on track.

The No. 8 Nittany Lions defeated Indiana in four sets (25-13, 25-27, 25-10, 25-18) Friday night to kick off a two-game series.

Outside hitter Jonni Parker led all scorers with 18 kills. Serena Gray had 13 kills and Anastasiya Kudryashova finished with 10.

