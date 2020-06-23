Penn State welcomes second group of athletes back to campus

Penn State welcomed back a second group of athletes to campus Monday.

The second phase of returnees includes more Penn State football players as well as the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Penn State first welcomed 75 football players back to campus on June 8. After being tested for COVID-19, players who are cleared to participate were able to start voluntary workouts on June 15.

The NCAA set guidelines for a six-week plan that would lead up to the opening game of the season.

