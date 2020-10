No. 18 Penn State will host No. 3 Ohio State Saturday night.

You are used to more than 100,000 fans in the stands at Beaver Stadium. The “Whiteout” game usually provides one of the top atmospheres in college football. This year – the crowd will be replaced with cardboard.

Nittany Nation’s Peter Terpstra tells you how things might look different Saturday night.

You can catch the Penn State/Ohio State Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7:30 p.m. televised on ABC.