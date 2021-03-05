Penn State women’s hockey falls in conference tournament semifinals

ERIE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s hockey’s saw its NCAA Tournament hopes are now up to a selection committee.

Syracuse handed top-seed Penn State a 3-2 loss in the CHA Tournament semifinals. The tournament winner gets an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

Penn State will wait and see if it is one of four teams to receive an at-large bid into the national tournament.

Syracuse jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Penn State made a comeback run. Olivia Wallin would score two goals in the third period before the Orange would hang on to win.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.