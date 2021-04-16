Penn State wrestler to transfer to Virginia

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – One Penn State wrestler will finish his career elsewhere.

Jarod Verkleeren announced he will transfer to the University of Virginia:

Grateful for the last 4 years at PSU and thankful for everyone who reached out to me during this process. After lots of prayers, I am very excited for the opportunity to wrestle and pursue a Masters Degree at The University of Virginia. 🤼‍♂️🎊#GoHoos #Believe pic.twitter.com/E1CJHwZPxQ — JarodVerkleeren (@verkleeren_j) April 15, 2021

Verkleeren has been a starter at times for Penn State the past four years. He qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2020 before the tournament would be canceled due to COVID-19. He split time at 149 with Brady Berge in 2018-19.

As a junior in 2020-21, Beau Bartlett would get the nod for Penn State at 149. Verkleeren then entered the transfer portal.

He finished with an overall record of 28-16 at Penn State.

Verkleeren won a PIAA state championship for Hempfield High School in 2017 at 145 pounds. He is also a Type 1 diabetic.