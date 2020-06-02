Penn State’s Freiermuth modeling game off of NFL stars

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth has had some time to watch the NFL’s greats during quarantine.

Since he hasn’t had practices and can’t critique his own film, Freiermuth has turned to watching NFL tight ends like George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard. The two-time All-American already had the chance to leave school early and pursue the NFL. Instead, he decided to return to Penn State.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear Freiermuth describe how he differs from the tight ends listed above.