Penn State’s Lamont Wade hopes his son grows up in a better world

Penn State safety Lamont Wade will speak his mind.

You’ve seen him fly all over the field. You’ve seen him hand out the hard hits. You’ve heard his voice on social media or otherwise.

You might see him take over as a Penn State captain in the fall – just ask his position coach. Wade came to Penn State from Clairton, Pennsylvania and he carries a story of his life in his tattoos.

Wade also balances fatherhood with college football. While he hopes to bring attention to social issues in America, he also hopes his son can grow up in a world where those social issues do not exist anymore.

You can hear from Wade in the video at the top of this story.