Kirk Ciarrocca has had just enough time in Happy Valley to get settled and now he can not leave home.

Ciarrocca came to Penn State from Minnesota where the Gophers were one of the few teams to beat Penn State this past season. Now he must help craft a new offense in a new “language” while communicating with his players virtually.

COVID-19 has forced everyone to self-quarantine, but Ciarrocca said the work has not stopped.

