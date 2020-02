Nick Lee is on a roll right now.

Saturday night, the Penn State 141-pounder took down previously No. 1 ranked Luke Pletcher 8-4 after giving up the first takedown of the match.

The win was enough to earn Lee co-Big Ten wrestler of the week. He shared the award with Maryland’s Jaron Smith.

Lee is now 17-0 on the season and is expected to take over the No. 1 ranking at 141.

Watch the video above for highlights of Lee’s win over Ohio State’s Pletcher.