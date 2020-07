Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar is the latest Nittany Lion to get some preseason praise.

He landed on the Lou Groza Award watch list Wednesday. The award goes to the nation’s top collegiate place kicker.

Pinegar is one of 30 players on the preseason watch list.

He will enter his junior season at Penn State this upcoming season. He finished with just one missed field goal in 2019. Pinegar went 11-12 last season with a long of 47 yards against Indiana.