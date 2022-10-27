Project Resolve has cleared the first hurdle in the latest attempt to get millions of dollars in funding.

Erie County Council approved a first reading for two new ordinances today that change how the county could fund the county executive backed Project Resolve.

The proposed ordinances still consist of $5 million, but now it will come from two sources of funding rather than just American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.

For the past several weeks, community members have been showing out to contest the use of $5 million of ARP funds for Project Resolve.

Tonight, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis’ representatives proposed changes with the new ordinances, which now plan to split that $5 million in half, with $2.5 coming from ARP funding, and the other $2.5 coming from unrestricted gaming revenue funds.

However, this won’t be enough to change the mind of some council members.

“It’s all county dollars. So the $5 million is unchanged. To me that doesn’t change anything for me and the way that I look at it, because I’m looking at whether it’s appropriate for five million dollars of county funding to go into this,” said Mary Rennie, Erie County Councilwoman.

Rennie added she would like to see funding coming from other sources.

“I would say we never wanted the taxpayers to be the major investor in something like this,” said Rennie.

The county information officer broke down for us how they made the decision to look for alternative sources for funding.

“The administration was actually contacted by a member of council to consider a new funding formula and maybe dipping into some of that unrestricted gaming funds, along with the American Rescue Plan Act funds, and that’s how we came up with this. The previous resolution was struck down, we now have two new ordinances to try and continue to move this project forward,” said Chris Carroll, county information officer.

These new ordinances have some time yet until they’ll be voted on, with them being on the agenda towards the end of November or early December.