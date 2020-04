On today's episode of Social Roundup with Emma Rose, she spoke with Trevor Hamilton from Best Buy to learn how you can optimize your internet use during quarantine. Hint: location of your modem and router is paramount to quality internet speed.

Today is also World Autism Awareness and Acceptance Day. We hope you sported your blue today to show support! Did you know that with more screening being conducted, 1 in 54 children will be diagnosed with autism? The Barber National Institute has many activity resources for people with autism and their carers during this time. For more click here.