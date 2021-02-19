Penn State’s THON turned virtual for 2021

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn State is still taking a stand against childhood cancer.

Every year, THON, the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, hosts a 46-hour no sleeping or sitting dance marathon at University Park.

The goal is to raise money for cancer research and treatment.

This year, THON will be going fully remote. Penn State Behrend has five student dancers taking part in the marathon.

“And just because there is a pandemic does not mean that cancer is stopping. It is going to continue to affect families and we still need to be there and be able to support them in this time.” said Jennifer Gustafson.

THON starts at 6:00 p.m. and ends Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Last year’s event raised over $11 million.