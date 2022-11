(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State employees interested in pursuing an online degree from Pennsylvania Western University can now start applying and with a discount.

According to a release, a 20% tuition discount will apply to more than 150 undergraduate and graduate programs offered by PennWest Global Online. Interested commonwealth employees may apply beginning Nov. 7 for spring 2023 classes and beyond.

You can learn how to apply on PennWest’s website.