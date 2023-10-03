Concerned parents spoke out during a special Penncrest School Board meeting at Cambridge Springs High School on Monday.

After an hour and a half of public comment, the Penncrest School Board made the decision to table the vote to approve a new superintendent.

One school board member said several parents voiced their concerns about the limited search for a new superintendent.

The public also demanded more advertising about the job opening, arguing the school board only interviewed one external candidate.

Penncrest School Board members say they will soon vote to either appoint a new superintendent or expand their search.