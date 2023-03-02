Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials are making plans for the upcoming construction season with many projects in the Erie area and the region.

Jill Harry of PennDOT said, should the weather permit, their construction season will begin in early April.

Near the beginning of the construction season, Harry said people can expect to see the Interstate 90 project restart between the 3.5 and 10.5-mile markers. Also this year, drivers will be shifted to the eastbound lanes to reconstruct westbound lanes.

Another project that Harry said will restart is the upgrades along 12th Street for finishing work and to make sure the system is working correctly.

Harry said construction will also take place in Edinboro this spring at the intersection of Routes 6N and 99, which will make traffic run smoothly and create a safer environment for pedestrians.

“Safety is a huge concern for our projects and we’re worried about the safety of our workers and the safety of those traveling through the project. We take a lot of time to think about how we’re going to set up our work zones, where our signs should go, and when we need to give people warnings about what they might be coming upon. So we’re asking the public to pay attention to those things,” said Jill Harry, press officer, PennDOT northwest region.

Harry said if winter lasts longer, then projects could get pushed back until mid-April.