PennDOT accepting applications for next year’s improvements

HARRISBURG — On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that applications will be accepted to fund new transportation improvement projects under the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) through Nov 5th.

“The Multimodal Transportation Fund continues to enhance connectivity across our state,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Projects are selected based on regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, safety benefits, energy efficiency, operational sustainability and job creation.”

Eligible applicants include municipalities, council of governments, business/non-profit organizations, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, public airports, airport authorities, and ports and rail entities.

Projects that will be considered should coordinate local land use with transportation assets to enhance existing communities. This can include improving streets, lighting, sidewalk facilities, and pedestrian safety or improving connectivity or use of existing transportation assets and advance transit-oriented-development.

To submit a 2022-23 state fiscal year Multimodal Transportation Fund application, click HERE. Grant recipients are expected to be announced next year, and funding will be available in July 2022.

