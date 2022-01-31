PennDOT and City Streets Department gear up for upcoming expected snow storm

Another winter storm is expected to dump several inches of snow on the region later this week.

Meanwhile some residents are still digging out from the storm that took place two weeks ago.

Plow crews are getting ready for the next round of snow by removing some of the snow that already exists on the ground.

If you were caught off guard by the storm from two weeks ago, you now have plenty of time to prepare for this upcoming one.

It’s time to get the snow blowers and shovels ready. We spoke with the City Streets Department as well as PennDOT who are already gearing up.

Erie is predicted to get more snow this week, and snow plow crews are prepared with equipment and ready to work around the clock to clear the roads.

“We are pretty much in the same mode we’ve been in for the last few weeks,” said Jeff Gibbens, Assistant Bureau Chief of Erie Streets Department.

One way that PennDOT and Erie Streets Department crews are staying ahead of the storm is by removing old snow around Erie.

“We had our loaders out, graders out, pushing intersections back, opening up lanes, making more snow and we’re actively cleaning bridges off so we don’t push snow over the bridge and make new snow,” said Jim Shaut, Erie County Maintenance Manager for PennDOT.

Although PennDOT is pushing snow out of the way, Erie City Streets Department is removing some of it and dumping it in their back lot.

“So we started from areas that have line of sight problems. So we haul into our yard. We have high lifts going out with tandems and we’re loading them in the back. We’ve been doing that the past couple of days,” said Gibbens.

This new storm however is expected to bring more challenges for road crews and drivers.

“We are a little concerned about the freezing rain which is everybody’s, our biggest concern, and we are ready for the snowfall. We’ll activate our message boards and speed restrictions,” said Shaut.

Representatives from PennDOT and the Erie City Streets Department hope that mother nature lends a helping hand with some warmer temperatures before the storm to melt some of what is already on the ground.

In extreme cases, if PennDOT needs to remove snow they said it will be hauled to their back lot.

Make sure to check winter parking regulations and move your car when necessary.