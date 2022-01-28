PennDOT and local officials team up to educate seniors on safe driving

PennDOT, the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority, and the Erie County Department of Health teamed up on Friday morning to host a public education session for seniors looking for safe driving tips.

Attendees were provided with safe driving tips to implement in their day to day driving along with free transportation opportunities for those who are not able to drive.

PennDOT has maximized their efforts in the past to reach out to senior drivers to continue ensuring safety tips. Indicators to pay attention to while on the road are motorists that are nervous or uncomfortable behind the wheel, unable to stay in their lane, and lack of attention to traffic lights.

An expert shares tips for elderly drivers before taking on the roads.

“Try to avoid putting yourself in dangerous driving situations. That can include nighttime driving, going out in bad weather or during rush hour traffic,” said Saxon Daugherty, District 1 Safety Press Officer for PennDOT.

PennDOT asks elderly drivers to try to plan their travel around those aspects and receive routine medical and vision exams as these are essential when behind the wheel.