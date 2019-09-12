PennDOT and PA State Troopers remind drivers to be aware of harvesting equipment on roads

Pennsylvania State Troopers and PennDOT are warning drivers, as harvest season is almost here, that harvesting equipment is about to hit the roads.

As grape harvesting season is about to kick off, drivers are going to be coming face to face with harvesting equipment.

State Police and farmers are stressing the importance of safe driving, especially with the equipment on the road. The equipment does not move fast, meaning drivers will approach them fast.

Nick Mobilia says most of the time, drivers will pull off the road when they see cars approaching. He just asks that drivers share the road.

“When you see that sign, you have to know your coming up on somebody going slow on the highway. You need to react before you get too close to them,” said Nick Mobilia, Erie County Farm Bureau.

Harvesting season will run about six to eight weeks.