PennDOT and Plow companies gear for winter storm

One of the biggest snow storms of the season is expected to hit this part of the country and it could cause some rough road conditions.

Starr Bodi joins us on upper Peach Street with a look at how things are going.

We spoke to PennDOT about how they’re gearing up for what could be a long evening in order to keep the roads clear for you in the morning.

Bitter cold wind chills and heavy snowfall are expected to make their way back to Northwest Pennsylvania.

“Well we’ve experienced this before and I think people are ready for it. I’m going to be driving around in it. I don’t think it’s going to be a problem,” said Carson Rounds, Erie Resident.

Mother nature has taken it easy on us so far with less than 57 inches of inches of snow compared to the average of 83 inches.

Local plow companies like Gerlachs say they’re ready for the winter storm.

“We’ve been waiting for it. We haven’t plowed in probably about ten days so everyone’s been off. So we’re getting a hold of everybody and make sure they’re ready to go and start getting their equipment ready, beginning of the week when they said this storm we started getting service equipment and making sure it’s ready to go for the big storm” said Adam Gerlach, Co-Owner of Gerlach’s Power Equipment.

More than 100 employees at Gerlach’s are already checking equipment and making sure plows are ready to go.

On upper Peach street, PennDOT is preparing pounds of brine and salting the roadways across the county.

“The garage has been doing a good job getting trucks ready to go. We’ve got plenty of material mixed up. We’ve been working with weather forecasters and people across the state and making sure people are where they need to be,” said Tim Scott, Assistant County Manager of PennDOT.

PennDOT tells us if you’re planning on traveling on the roadways it’s important to be courteous and give yourself a little extra time as more than 40 plow trucks will be on the roads.

“It’s a fairly decent storm, so we ask people to minimize travel if they don’t have to be on the road. Just stay home and if it’s hard for you to see it’s hard for the operators to see,” said Scott.

If you have to be on the roads at some point, it’s important to give yourself extra time and be patient to get to your destination safely.