PennDOT and safety partners make visits to area schools as part of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

PennDOT and its safety partners are making visits to area schools this month as part of their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

That brought the group and their impaired driving simulator to Edinboro University.

It’s all part of a national awareness campaign to tell drivers, especially new ones, that as many as one in every four fatal crashes come from impaired driving.

Now it is not only drunk driving, but drugged driving as well.

“Many of us know that drunk driving has been a problem as long as we can remember, but the recent trends show us that drugs are becoming the new face of DUI. So we’re just trying to show the new drivers here that they need to take this seriously,” said Saxon Daugherty, PennDOT.

Tips include using a sober driver, using your seat belt, and not allowing impaired friends behind the wheel.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists