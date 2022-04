Six-figure state grants will help pay for two local projects designed to improve pedestrian safety.

The funding, announced by PennDOT on April 20, 2022, came from the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

In Union City, $875,000 will replace existing sidewalks along Bridge, Willow and Concord Streets. There will be bump outs and ADA curb ramps a part of the project.

In Edinboro, $420,000 will provide new sidewalks along Route 6N, connecting the business district to Edinboro University.