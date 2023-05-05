(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the schedule for maintenance on public roads across Erie County for the week of May 8 to May 12.
The scheduled maintenance includes manual patching, drain cleaning, pipe replacement, shoulder cutting, bridge maintenance and crack sealing.
Manual Patching:
- City of Corry: Route 77
- Concord Township: Route 77
- Amity Township: Route 89
- Springfield Township: Route 20
- Girard Township: Route 20
- Washington Township: Interstate 79
- McKean Township: Interstate 79
- Summit Township: Route 19
- City of Erie: Interstate 79
Drain Cleaning:
- Harborcreek Township: Crane Road
Ditching:
- Washington Township: Crane Road, Old State Road
- Summit Township: Route 99
- Amity Township: Hayes Road
- Wayne Township: Hayes Road
Tree Trimming:
- Girard Township: Route 5
Pipe Replacement:
- Venango Township: Lake Pleasant Road
Shoulder Cutting:
- City of Erie: Interstate 79
- Millcreek Township: Interstate 79
Bridge Maintenance:
- Millcreek Township: Millfair Road
Crack Sealing:
- Elgin Borough: Pleasant Street
- Concord Township: Elgin Road
Left over fill dirt is also available for property owners upon request by completing their M-666 packet. The property must also be nearby and be accessible by crews.
PennDOT is also advising drivers to slow down when driving through work zones and to stay alert for any changing conditions, avoid distractions and pay attention to all sign and flaggers along the roads for their safety and yours.
If you’re unsure about the condition or status of a road, check out the 511PA map which is available 24/7 and provides live updates on traffic delays, weather forecasts, traffic speed and over 1000 traffic cameras.