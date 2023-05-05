(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the schedule for maintenance on public roads across Erie County for the week of May 8 to May 12.

The scheduled maintenance includes manual patching, drain cleaning, pipe replacement, shoulder cutting, bridge maintenance and crack sealing.

Manual Patching:

City of Corry: Route 77

Concord Township: Route 77

Amity Township: Route 89

Springfield Township: Route 20

Girard Township: Route 20

Washington Township: Interstate 79

McKean Township: Interstate 79

Summit Township: Route 19

City of Erie: Interstate 79

Drain Cleaning:

Harborcreek Township: Crane Road

Ditching:

Washington Township: Crane Road, Old State Road

Summit Township: Route 99

Amity Township: Hayes Road

Wayne Township: Hayes Road

Tree Trimming:

Girard Township: Route 5

Pipe Replacement:

Venango Township: Lake Pleasant Road

Shoulder Cutting:

City of Erie: Interstate 79

Millcreek Township: Interstate 79

Bridge Maintenance:

Millcreek Township: Millfair Road

Crack Sealing:

Elgin Borough: Pleasant Street

Concord Township: Elgin Road

Left over fill dirt is also available for property owners upon request by completing their M-666 packet. The property must also be nearby and be accessible by crews.

PennDOT is also advising drivers to slow down when driving through work zones and to stay alert for any changing conditions, avoid distractions and pay attention to all sign and flaggers along the roads for their safety and yours.

If you’re unsure about the condition or status of a road, check out the 511PA map which is available 24/7 and provides live updates on traffic delays, weather forecasts, traffic speed and over 1000 traffic cameras.