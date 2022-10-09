Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules listed online to reflect work planned for the week of Oct. 10.
The Erie Co. schedule is:
|Activity
|Municipalities
|State Route
|Common Road Name
|Ditching
|Millcreek Township
|SR 4028
|Gore Road
|Springfield Township
|SR 0005
|Route 5
|Concord Township
|SR 2029
|Lindsey Hollow Road
|Pipe Replacement
|Millcreek Township
|SR 0832
|Route 832
|Speed Table Removal
|Millcreek Township
|SR 0832
|Route 832
|Shoulder Cutting
|Union Township
|SR 2009
|Kimball Hill Road
|Waterford Township
|SR 0197
|Route 97
|LeBoeuf Township
|SR 0197
|Route 97
|Summit Township
|SR 0197
|Route 97
|Manual Patching
|City of Erie
|SR 0020
|Route 20
|Harborcreek Township
|SR 0020
|Route 20
|Union Township
|SR 2010
|Concord Road
|Concord Township
|SR 2010
|Concord Road
|Union Township
|SR 2018
|Elgin Road
|Concord Township
|SR 2018
|Lovell Road
|Millcreek Township
|SR 0832
|Route 832
All work is weather dependent.
More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.