Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules listed online to reflect work planned for the week of Oct. 10.

The Erie Co. schedule is:

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Ditching Millcreek Township SR 4028 Gore Road Springfield Township SR 0005 Route 5 Concord Township SR 2029 Lindsey Hollow Road Pipe Replacement Millcreek Township SR 0832 Route 832 Speed Table Removal Millcreek Township SR 0832 Route 832 Shoulder Cutting Union Township SR 2009 Kimball Hill Road Waterford Township SR 0197 Route 97 LeBoeuf Township SR 0197 Route 97 Summit Township SR 0197 Route 97 Manual Patching City of Erie SR 0020 Route 20 Harborcreek Township SR 0020 Route 20 Union Township SR 2010 Concord Road Concord Township SR 2010 Concord Road Union Township SR 2018 Elgin Road Concord Township SR 2018 Lovell Road Millcreek Township SR 0832 Route 832

All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.