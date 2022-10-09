Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules listed online to reflect work planned for the week of Oct. 10.

The Erie Co. schedule is:

ActivityMunicipalities State Route Common Road Name
DitchingMillcreek TownshipSR 4028Gore Road
Springfield TownshipSR 0005Route 5
Concord TownshipSR 2029Lindsey Hollow Road
Pipe Replacement Millcreek TownshipSR 0832Route 832
Speed Table Removal Millcreek TownshipSR 0832Route 832
Shoulder CuttingUnion TownshipSR 2009Kimball Hill Road
Waterford TownshipSR 0197Route 97
LeBoeuf TownshipSR 0197Route 97
Summit Township SR 0197Route 97
Manual PatchingCity of ErieSR 0020Route 20
Harborcreek Township SR 0020Route 20
Union Township SR 2010Concord Road
Concord Township SR 2010Concord Road
Union Township SR 2018Elgin Road
Concord TownshipSR 2018Lovell Road
Millcreek TownshipSR 0832Route 832

All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.