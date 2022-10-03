Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules listed online to reflect work planned for the week of Oct. 3.

The Erie Co. schedule is:

ActivityMunicipalities State Route Common Road Name
DitchingMillcreek TownshipSR 0430Gore Road
Harborcreek TownshipSR 0430Route 430
Greenfield TownshipSR 0008Route 430
Greene TownshipSR 0008Lake Pleasant Road
Millcreek TownshipSR 0197Lake Pleasant Road
Franklin TownshipSR 0197Crane Street
Wayne TownshipSR 1001Buffalo Road
Concord TownshipSR 1001Lindsey Hollow Road
Pipe Replacement Millcreek Township SR 0006Route 832
Shoulder RepairMcKean TownshipSR 0699Route 699
Bridge Maintenance North East TownshipSR 0090Interstate 90
Shoulder Cutting Washington Township SR 3006Plum Street
LeBoeuf Township SR 3006Plum Street
Waterford Township SR 0197Route 97
LeBoeuf TownshipSR 0197Route 97
Summit TownshipSR 0197Route 97
Manual PatchingMillcreek TownshipSR 0832Route 832
Springfield TownshipSR 0005Route 5
Union TownshipSR 2010Concord Road
Concord TownshipSR 2010Concord Road
Union TownshipSR 2018Elgin Road
Concord TownshipSR 2018Lovell Road
City of CorrySR 0426Route 426

All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

