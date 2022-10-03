Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules listed online to reflect work planned for the week of Oct. 3.

The Erie Co. schedule is:

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Ditching Millcreek Township SR 0430 Gore Road Harborcreek Township SR 0430 Route 430 Greenfield Township SR 0008 Route 430 Greene Township SR 0008 Lake Pleasant Road Millcreek Township SR 0197 Lake Pleasant Road Franklin Township SR 0197 Crane Street Wayne Township SR 1001 Buffalo Road Concord Township SR 1001 Lindsey Hollow Road Pipe Replacement Millcreek Township SR 0006 Route 832 Shoulder Repair McKean Township SR 0699 Route 699 Bridge Maintenance North East Township SR 0090 Interstate 90 Shoulder Cutting Washington Township SR 3006 Plum Street LeBoeuf Township SR 3006 Plum Street Waterford Township SR 0197 Route 97 LeBoeuf Township SR 0197 Route 97 Summit Township SR 0197 Route 97 Manual Patching Millcreek Township SR 0832 Route 832 Springfield Township SR 0005 Route 5 Union Township SR 2010 Concord Road Concord Township SR 2010 Concord Road Union Township SR 2018 Elgin Road Concord Township SR 2018 Lovell Road City of Corry SR 0426 Route 426

All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

