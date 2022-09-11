(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Maintenance Manager Jim Shaut announced the county maintenance schedules for the week of Sept. 12 for roadways maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
The Erie Co. schedule is:
|Activity
|Municipalities
|State Route
|Common Road Name
|Mechanical Patching
|Harborcreek Township
|SR 0430
|Route 430
|Greenfield Township
|SR 0430
|Route 430
|Venango Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Greene Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Ditching
|Waterford Township
|SR 0197
|Route 97
|Summit Township
|SR 0197
|Route 97
|Venango Township
|SR 1001
|Lake Pleasant Road
|Greene Township
|SR 1001
|Lake Pleasant Road
|LeBoeuf Township
|SR 0006
|Route 6
|Union Township
|SR 0006
|Route 6
|Concord Township
|SR 2012
|Nash Hill Road
|Pipe Replacement
|ConneautTownship
|SR 3006
|Route 6N
|Manual Patching
|Washington Township
|SR 0079
|Interstate 79
|Franklin Township
|SR 0079
|Interstate 79
|McKean Township
|SR 0079
|Interstate 79
|City of Erie
|SR 0079
|Interstate 79
|Summit Township
|SR 0019
|Route 19
|City of Erie
|SR 0019
|Route 19
|Millcreek Township
|SR 0832
|Route 832
|Amity Township
|SR 2024
|Hayes Road
|Wayne Township
|SR 2024
|Carter Hill Road
All work is weather dependent.
More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.
