(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Maintenance Manager Jim Shaut announced the county maintenance schedules for the week of Sept. 12 for roadways maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The Erie Co. schedule is:

ActivityMunicipalities State Route Common Road Name
Mechanical Patching Harborcreek TownshipSR 0430Route 430
Greenfield TownshipSR 0430Route 430
Venango TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Greene TownshipSR 0008Route 8
DitchingWaterford TownshipSR 0197Route 97
Summit TownshipSR 0197Route 97
Venango TownshipSR 1001Lake Pleasant Road
Greene TownshipSR 1001Lake Pleasant Road
LeBoeuf Township SR 0006Route 6
Union TownshipSR 0006Route 6
Concord TownshipSR 2012Nash Hill Road
Pipe Replacement ConneautTownship SR 3006Route 6N
Manual Patching Washington Township SR 0079Interstate 79
Franklin Township SR 0079Interstate 79
McKean TownshipSR 0079Interstate 79
City of ErieSR 0079Interstate 79
Summit TownshipSR 0019Route 19
City of ErieSR 0019Route 19
Millcreek TownshipSR 0832Route 832
Amity TownshipSR 2024Hayes Road
Wayne TownshipSR 2024Carter Hill Road

All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

