(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Maintenance Manager Jim Shaut announced the county maintenance schedules for the week of Sept. 12 for roadways maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The Erie Co. schedule is:

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Mechanical Patching Harborcreek Township SR 0430 Route 430 Greenfield Township SR 0430 Route 430 Venango Township SR 0008 Route 8 Greene Township SR 0008 Route 8 Ditching Waterford Township SR 0197 Route 97 Summit Township SR 0197 Route 97 Venango Township SR 1001 Lake Pleasant Road Greene Township SR 1001 Lake Pleasant Road LeBoeuf Township SR 0006 Route 6 Union Township SR 0006 Route 6 Concord Township SR 2012 Nash Hill Road Pipe Replacement ConneautTownship SR 3006 Route 6N Manual Patching Washington Township SR 0079 Interstate 79 Franklin Township SR 0079 Interstate 79 McKean Township SR 0079 Interstate 79 City of Erie SR 0079 Interstate 79 Summit Township SR 0019 Route 19 City of Erie SR 0019 Route 19 Millcreek Township SR 0832 Route 832 Amity Township SR 2024 Hayes Road Wayne Township SR 2024 Carter Hill Road

All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

