(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of August 22, 2022 for the northwest region.

The Erie County schedule is:

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Crack Sealing Union Township SR 0008 Route 8 Amity Township SR 0008 Route 8 Venango Township SR 0008 Route 8 Concord Township SR 2018 Lovell Road Sweeping Wayne Township SR 0006 Route 6 Union Township SR 0006 Route 6 LeBoeuf Township SR 0006 Route 6 Union Township SR 0008 Route 8 Amity Township SR 0008 Route 8 Venango Township SR 0008 Route 8 Waterford Township SR 0019 Route 19 Union Township SR 0197 Route 197 LeBoeuf Township SR 0197 Route 197 Union Township SR 2010 Concord Road Concord Township SR 2010 Concord Road Union City Borough SR 2011 Bridge Street Union City Borough SR 2032 Market Street Brush Cutting City of Erie SR 4034 Bayfront Parkway Shoulder Cutting Waterford Township SR 2006 Wattsburg Road Union Township SR 0008 Route 8 LeBoeuf Township SR 2005 Sturgis Road Union Township SR 2007 Shreve Ridge Road Union Township SR 2002 Old Meadville Road Pipe Replacement LeBoeuf Township SR 2003 Flatt Road LeBoeuf Township SR 2004 Wheelertown Road Union Township SR 2007 Shreve Ridge Road Conneaut Township SR 3006 Route 6N Manual Patching Greene Township SR 0008 Route 8 Venango Township SR 0008 Route 8 Harborcreek Township SR 0531 Route 531 Greenfield Township SR 0089 Route 89 North East Township SR 0089 Route 89 Fairview Township SR 0020 Route 20 Waterford Borough SR 2006 Third Street City of Corry SR 0426 Route 426 City of Corry SR 077 Route 77

All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.