(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of August 22, 2022 for the northwest region.

The Erie County schedule is:

ActivityMunicipalities State Route Common Road Name
Crack SealingUnion TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Amity TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Venango TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Concord TownshipSR 2018Lovell Road
Sweeping Wayne Township SR 0006Route 6
Union Township SR 0006Route 6
LeBoeuf TownshipSR 0006Route 6
Union TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Amity Township SR 0008Route 8
Venango TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Waterford Township SR 0019Route 19
Union Township SR 0197Route 197
LeBoeuf Township SR 0197Route 197
Union TownshipSR 2010 Concord Road
Concord Township SR 2010Concord Road
Union City BoroughSR 2011Bridge Street
Union City Borough SR 2032 Market Street
Brush CuttingCity of ErieSR 4034Bayfront Parkway
Shoulder CuttingWaterford TownshipSR 2006 Wattsburg Road
Union TownshipSR 0008Route 8
LeBoeuf TownshipSR 2005Sturgis Road
Union TownshipSR 2007 Shreve Ridge Road
Union TownshipSR 2002Old Meadville Road
Pipe Replacement LeBoeuf TownshipSR 2003Flatt Road
LeBoeuf Township SR 2004Wheelertown Road
Union TownshipSR 2007Shreve Ridge Road
Conneaut TownshipSR 3006Route 6N
Manual PatchingGreene TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Venango TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Harborcreek TownshipSR 0531Route 531
Greenfield TownshipSR 0089Route 89
North East TownshipSR 0089Route 89
Fairview TownshipSR 0020Route 20
Waterford BoroughSR 2006Third Street
City of CorrySR 0426Route 426
City of CorrySR 077Route 77

All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.