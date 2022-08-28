(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of August 29, 2022 for the northwest region.

The Erie County schedule is:

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Crack Sealing Union Township SR 0008 Route 8 Amity Township SR 0008 Route 8 Venango Township SR 0008 Route 8 Brush Cutting City of Erie SR 0079 Interstate 79 Shoulder Cutting Union Township SR 2009 Kimber Hill Road Amity Township SR 2009 Kimber Hill Road Waterford Township SR 0197 Route 97 Summit Township SR 0197 Route 97 Drain Cleaning Venango Township SR 1001 Lake Pleasant Road Greene Township SR 1001 Lake Pleasant Road Millcreek Township SR 1001 Lake Pleasant Road Pipe Replacement LeBoeuf Township SR 2003 Flatt Road Conneaut Township SR 3006 Route 6N Manual Patching Greene Township SR 0008 Route 8 Venango Township SR 0008 Route 8 Union Township SR 2010 Concord Road Concord Township SR 2010 Concord Road Amity Township SR 2024 Hayes Road Wayne Township SR 2024 Carter Hill Road Greenfield Township SR 0089 Route 89 North East Township SR 0089 Route 89 Fairview Township SR 0020 Route 20 Waterford Borough SR 2006 Third Street City of Corry SR 0077 Route 77

All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

