The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of August 29, 2022 for the northwest region.
The Erie County schedule is:
|Activity
|Municipalities
|State Route
|Common Road Name
|Crack Sealing
|Union Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Amity Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Venango Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Brush Cutting
|City of Erie
|SR 0079
|Interstate 79
|Shoulder Cutting
|Union Township
|SR 2009
|Kimber Hill Road
|Amity Township
|SR 2009
|Kimber Hill Road
|Waterford Township
|SR 0197
|Route 97
|Summit Township
|SR 0197
|Route 97
|Drain Cleaning
|Venango Township
|SR 1001
|Lake Pleasant Road
|Greene Township
|SR 1001
|Lake Pleasant Road
|Millcreek Township
|SR 1001
|Lake Pleasant Road
|Pipe Replacement
|LeBoeuf Township
|SR 2003
|Flatt Road
|Conneaut Township
|SR 3006
|Route 6N
|Manual Patching
|Greene Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Venango Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Union Township
|SR 2010
|Concord Road
|Concord Township
|SR 2010
|Concord Road
|Amity Township
|SR 2024
|Hayes Road
|Wayne Township
|SR 2024
|Carter Hill Road
|Greenfield Township
|SR 0089
|Route 89
|North East Township
|SR 0089
|Route 89
|Fairview Township
|SR 0020
|Route 20
|Waterford Borough
|SR 2006
|Third Street
|City of Corry
|SR 0077
|Route 77
All work is weather dependent.
More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.
