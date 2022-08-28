(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of August 29, 2022 for the northwest region.

The Erie County schedule is:

ActivityMunicipalities State Route Common Road Name
Crack SealingUnion TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Amity TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Venango TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Brush CuttingCity of ErieSR 0079Interstate 79
Shoulder CuttingUnion TownshipSR 2009Kimber Hill Road
Amity TownshipSR 2009Kimber Hill Road
Waterford TownshipSR 0197Route 97
Summit TownshipSR 0197Route 97
Drain Cleaning Venango TownshipSR 1001Lake Pleasant Road
Greene TownshipSR 1001Lake Pleasant Road
Millcreek Township SR 1001Lake Pleasant Road
Pipe ReplacementLeBoeuf Township SR 2003Flatt Road
Conneaut Township SR 3006Route 6N
Manual Patching Greene TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Venango Township SR 0008 Route 8
Union TownshipSR 2010Concord Road
Concord Township SR 2010 Concord Road
Amity TownshipSR 2024Hayes Road
Wayne TownshipSR 2024Carter Hill Road
Greenfield Township SR 0089 Route 89
North East Township SR 0089 Route 89
Fairview TownshipSR 0020Route 20
Waterford BoroughSR 2006Third Street
City of CorrySR 0077Route 77

All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

