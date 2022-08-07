(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for Erie County.

Erie County Maintenance Manager Jim Shaut announced Friday the following county maintenance schedule for the week of August 8, 2022 for roadways maintained by PennDOT.

The Erie County schedule is:

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Mechanical Patching

and Paving Borough of Union City SR 0008 Route 8 Washington Township SR 3022 Kinter Hill Road Culvert Replacement Conneaut Township SR 3006 Route 6N Crack Sealing Concord Township SR 2018 Lovell Road City of Corry SR 2018 Main Street City of Corry SR 0426 Route 426 Wayne Township SR 2020 Conelway Road Concord Township SR 2020 Washington Street City of Corry SR 2020 Washington Street Seal Coat North East Township SR 1010 Kerr Road North East Township SR 1012 Hopkins Road North East Township SR 1017 Gulf Road North East Borough SR 0426 Route 426 Greenfield Township SR 0426 Route 426 Wattsburg Borough SR 0474 Route 474 Venango Township SR 0474 Route 474 Wayne Township SR 2027 Plank Road City of Corry SR 2025 Sciota Road Wayne Township SR 2025 Spirit Hill Road North East Township SR 1012 Hopkins Road Pipe Replacement Waterford Township SR 2006 Wattsburg Road Amity Township SR 2006 Wattsburg/Waterford

Road Manual Patching Fairview Township SR 0020 Route 20 Summit Township SR 0019 Route 19 Summit Township SR 0090 Interstate 90 Spray Patching North East Borough SR 0426 Route 426 Greenfield Township SR 0426 Route 426

Pipe replacement work on Wattsburg/Waterford Road in Waterford and Amity townships, in

addition to box culvert work on Route 6N in Conneaut Township, will require daytime closures to

through traffic and detours are posted.

All work is weather dependent.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists