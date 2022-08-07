(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for Erie County.
Erie County Maintenance Manager Jim Shaut announced Friday the following county maintenance schedule for the week of August 8, 2022 for roadways maintained by PennDOT.
The Erie County schedule is:
|Activity
|Municipalities
|State Route
|Common Road Name
|Mechanical Patching
and Paving
|Borough of Union City
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Washington Township
|SR 3022
|Kinter Hill Road
|Culvert Replacement
|Conneaut Township
|SR 3006
|Route 6N
|Crack Sealing
|Concord Township
|SR 2018
|Lovell Road
|City of Corry
|SR 2018
|Main Street
|City of Corry
|SR 0426
|Route 426
|Wayne Township
|SR 2020
|Conelway Road
|Concord Township
|SR 2020
|Washington Street
|City of Corry
|SR 2020
|Washington Street
|Seal Coat
|North East Township
|SR 1010
|Kerr Road
|North East Township
|SR 1012
|Hopkins Road
|North East Township
|SR 1017
|Gulf Road
|North East Borough
|SR 0426
|Route 426
|Greenfield Township
|SR 0426
|Route 426
|Wattsburg Borough
|SR 0474
|Route 474
|Venango Township
|SR 0474
|Route 474
|Wayne Township
|SR 2027
|Plank Road
|City of Corry
|SR 2025
|Sciota Road
|Wayne Township
|SR 2025
|Spirit Hill Road
|North East Township
|SR 1012
|Hopkins Road
|Pipe Replacement
|Waterford Township
|SR 2006
|Wattsburg Road
|Amity Township
|SR 2006
| Wattsburg/Waterford
Road
|Manual Patching
|Fairview Township
|SR 0020
|Route 20
|Summit Township
|SR 0019
|Route 19
|Summit Township
|SR 0090
|Interstate 90
|Spray Patching
|North East Borough
|SR 0426
|Route 426
|Greenfield Township
|SR 0426
|Route 426
Pipe replacement work on Wattsburg/Waterford Road in Waterford and Amity townships, in
addition to box culvert work on Route 6N in Conneaut Township, will require daytime closures to
through traffic and detours are posted.
All work is weather dependent.
