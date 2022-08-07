(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for Erie County.

Erie County Maintenance Manager Jim Shaut announced Friday the following county maintenance schedule for the week of August 8, 2022 for roadways maintained by PennDOT.

The Erie County schedule is:

ActivityMunicipalities State Route Common Road Name
Mechanical Patching
and Paving		 Borough of Union City SR 0008Route 8
Washington TownshipSR 3022Kinter Hill Road
Culvert Replacement Conneaut Township SR 3006Route 6N
Crack SealingConcord Township SR 2018Lovell Road
City of Corry SR 2018Main Street
City of Corry SR 0426Route 426
Wayne Township SR 2020Conelway Road
Concord Township SR 2020Washington Street
City of Corry SR 2020 Washington Street
Seal Coat North East Township SR 1010Kerr Road
North East Township SR 1012Hopkins Road
North East Township SR 1017Gulf Road
North East Borough SR 0426Route 426
Greenfield Township SR 0426 Route 426
Wattsburg Borough SR 0474 Route 474
Venango Township SR 0474 Route 474
Wayne Township SR 2027 Plank Road
City of Corry SR 2025 Sciota Road
Wayne Township SR 2025 Spirit Hill Road
North East Township SR 1012 Hopkins Road
Pipe ReplacementWaterford Township SR 2006 Wattsburg Road
Amity Township SR 2006 Wattsburg/Waterford
Road
Manual Patching Fairview Township SR 0020Route 20
Summit Township SR 0019Route 19
Summit Township SR 0090Interstate 90
Spray PatchingNorth East Borough SR 0426Route 426
Greenfield Township SR 0426Route 426

Pipe replacement work on Wattsburg/Waterford Road in Waterford and Amity townships, in
addition to box culvert work on Route 6N in Conneaut Township, will require daytime closures to
through traffic and detours are posted.

All work is weather dependent.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists