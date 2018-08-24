PennDOT announces newest Crawford County maintenance schedule
Crawford County Maintenance Manager Aaron Fox today announced the following county maintenance schedule for the week of August 27, 2018 for roadways maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The Crawford County maintenance schedule is:
|
Activity
|
Municipalities
|
State Route
|
Common Road Name
|
Bridge Work
|
Woodcock Township
|
SR 1002
|
Gravel Run Road
|
Pipe Replacement
|
Troy Township
|
SR 2017
|
Fauncetown Road
|
Sign Review/Reset
|
County Wide
|
County Wide
|
County Wide
|
Ditching
|
Richmond Township, Randolph Township
|
SR 1031,
SR 1033,
SR 0198
|
Graytown Hills Road, Teepleville Road, Route 198
|
Crack Sealing
|
Cussewago Township, Hayfield Township
|
SR 0098
|
Route 98
|
Crack Sealing
|
West Mead Township, Venango Township
|
SR 2037,
SR 0099
|
Baldwin Street., Route 99
|
Shoulder Cutting
|
Richmond Township
|
SR 0077
|
Route 77
|
Ditching
|
East Fallowfield Township
|
State Route 3004
|
Adamsville Road
|
Spray Patching
|
Athens Township, Randolph Township
|
SR 0077,
SR 0008,
SR 0027
|
Route 77, Route 8, Route 27
|
Base Repair
|
Bloomfield Township, Athens Township
|
SR 1007
|
Townville Road
All work is weather dependent. For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Crawford County Maintenance Office at (
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and pay attention to signs and flaggers.
