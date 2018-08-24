Local News

PennDOT announces newest Crawford County maintenance schedule

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 03:52 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 03:52 PM EDT

Crawford County Maintenance Manager Aaron Fox today announced the following county maintenance schedule for the week of August 27, 2018 for roadways maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

 

The Crawford County maintenance schedule is:

Activity

Municipalities

State Route

Common Road Name

Bridge Work

Woodcock Township

SR 1002

Gravel Run Road

Pipe Replacement

Troy Township

SR 2017

Fauncetown Road

Sign Review/Reset

County Wide

County Wide

County Wide

Ditching

Richmond Township, Randolph Township

SR 1031,

SR 1033,

SR 0198

Graytown Hills Road, Teepleville Road, Route 198

Crack Sealing

Cussewago Township, Hayfield Township

SR 0098

Route 98

Crack Sealing

West Mead Township, Venango Township

SR 2037,

SR 0099

Baldwin Street., Route 99

Shoulder Cutting

Richmond Township

SR 0077

Route 77

Ditching

East Fallowfield Township

State Route 3004

Adamsville Road

Spray Patching

Athens Township, Randolph Township

SR 0077,

SR 0008,

SR 0027

Route 77, Route 8, Route 27

Base Repair

Bloomfield Township, Athens Township

SR 1007

Townville Road

 

All work is weather dependent. For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Crawford County Maintenance Office at (814) 332-6880.

 

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and pay attention to signs and flaggers. 

 

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie

