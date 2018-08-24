PennDOT announces newest Crawford County maintenance schedule

Crawford County Maintenance Manager Aaron Fox today announced the following county maintenance schedule for the week of August 27, 2018 for roadways maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The Crawford County maintenance schedule is:

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Bridge Work Woodcock Township SR 1002 Gravel Run Road Pipe Replacement Troy Township SR 2017 Fauncetown Road Sign Review/Reset County Wide County Wide County Wide Ditching Richmond Township, Randolph Township SR 1031, SR 1033, SR 0198 Graytown Hills Road, Teepleville Road, Route 198 Crack Sealing Cussewago Township, Hayfield Township SR 0098 Route 98 Crack Sealing West Mead Township, Venango Township SR 2037, SR 0099 Baldwin Street., Route 99 Shoulder Cutting Richmond Township SR 0077 Route 77 Ditching East Fallowfield Township State Route 3004 Adamsville Road Spray Patching Athens Township, Randolph Township SR 0077, SR 0008, SR 0027 Route 77, Route 8, Route 27 Base Repair Bloomfield Township, Athens Township SR 1007 Townville Road

All work is weather dependent. For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Crawford County Maintenance Office at ( 814 ) 332 - 6880 .

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and pay attention to signs and flaggers.

