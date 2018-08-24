PennDOT announces newest Erie County maintenance schedule
Erie County Maintenance Manager Robert Miller today announced the following county maintenance schedule for the week of August 27, 2018 for roadways maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The Erie County maintenance schedule is:
|
Activity
|
Municipalities
|
State Route
|
Common Road Name
|
Seal Coat
|
Concord Township
|
SR 2016
|
Summit Road
|
Seal Coat
|
Amity Township
|
SR 2017
|
Lyons Road
|
Seal Coat
|
Concord Township
|
SR 2020
|
Washington Street
|
Seal Coat
|
Wayne Township
|
SR 2024
|
Follett Road
|
Seal Coat
|
Wayne Township
|
SR 2025
|
Simmons Road
|
Seal Coat
|
Concord Township
|
SR 2029
|
Lindsey Hollow Road
|
Seal Coat
|
Amity Township
|
SR 1001
|
Arbuckle Road
|
Manual Patching
|
McKean Township
|
SR 0090
|
I-90 & I-79 Interchange
|
Manual Patching
|
Harborcreek Township
|
SR 0090
|
I-90
|
Manual Patching
|
Girard Township
|
SR 0020
|
Ridge Road
|
Manual Patching
|
Springfield Township
|
SR 0090
|
I-90
|
Manual Patching
|
Summit Township
|
SR 0090
|
I-90
|
Shoulder Cutting
|
Mckean Township
|
SR 4011
|
Grubb Road
|
Shoulder Cutting
|
Mckean Township
|
SR 0832
|
Sterrettania Road
|
Crack Sealing
|
North East Township
|
SR 0090
|
I-90
|
Ditching
|
Concord Township
|
SR 2029
|
Lindsey Hollow Road
|
Ditching
|
Wayne Township
|
SR 2027
|
Plank Road
|
Ditching
|
Waterford Township
|
SR 0197
|
Route 97
|
Drain Cleaning
|
Springfield Township
|
SR 0005
|
West Lake Road
|
Drain Cleaning
|
Conneaut Township
|
SR 0018
|
Route 18
|
Vegetation Management
|
Union Township
|
SR 2010
|
Concord Road
|
Bridge Repair
|
Franklin Township
|
SR 0098
|
Route 98
|
Pipe Replacement
|
Summit Township
|
SR 4024
|
Robison Road
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Erie County Maintenance Office at (
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and pay attention to signs and flaggers.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie
More Stories
-
The Erie Humane Society hosts it's first Mutts at the movies. The…
-
Each year, The annual Zabawa Festival brings Polish heritage to…
-
We're learning more about the Conneaut, Ohio man who was killed…