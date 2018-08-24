PennDOT announces newest Erie County maintenance schedule

Erie County Maintenance Manager Robert Miller today announced the following county maintenance schedule for the week of August 27, 2018 for roadways maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The Erie County maintenance schedule is:

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Seal Coat Concord Township SR 2016 Summit Road Seal Coat Amity Township SR 2017 Lyons Road Seal Coat Concord Township SR 2020 Washington Street Seal Coat Wayne Township SR 2024 Follett Road Seal Coat Wayne Township SR 2025 Simmons Road Seal Coat Concord Township SR 2029 Lindsey Hollow Road Seal Coat Amity Township SR 1001 Arbuckle Road Manual Patching McKean Township SR 0090 I-90 & I-79 Interchange Manual Patching Harborcreek Township SR 0090 I-90 Manual Patching Girard Township SR 0020 Ridge Road Manual Patching Springfield Township SR 0090 I-90 Manual Patching Summit Township SR 0090 I-90 Shoulder Cutting Mckean Township SR 4011 Grubb Road Shoulder Cutting Mckean Township SR 0832 Sterrettania Road Crack Sealing North East Township SR 0090 I-90 Ditching Concord Township SR 2029 Lindsey Hollow Road Ditching Wayne Township SR 2027 Plank Road Ditching Waterford Township SR 0197 Route 97 Drain Cleaning Springfield Township SR 0005 West Lake Road Drain Cleaning Conneaut Township SR 0018 Route 18 Vegetation Management Union Township SR 2010 Concord Road Bridge Repair Franklin Township SR 0098 Route 98 Pipe Replacement Summit Township SR 4024 Robison Road

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Erie County Maintenance Office at ( 814 ) 871-4411.

