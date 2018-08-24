Local News

PennDOT announces newest Erie County maintenance schedule

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 03:50 PM EDT

Erie County Maintenance Manager Robert Miller today announced the following county maintenance schedule for the week of August 27, 2018 for roadways maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

 

The Erie County maintenance schedule is:

 

Activity

Municipalities

State Route

Common Road Name

Seal Coat

Concord Township

SR 2016

Summit Road

Seal Coat

Amity Township

SR 2017

Lyons Road

Seal Coat

Concord Township

SR 2020

Washington Street

Seal Coat

Wayne Township

SR 2024

Follett Road

Seal Coat

Wayne Township

SR 2025

Simmons Road

Seal Coat

Concord Township

SR 2029

Lindsey Hollow Road

Seal Coat

Amity Township

SR 1001

Arbuckle Road

Manual Patching

McKean Township

SR 0090

I-90 & I-79 Interchange

Manual Patching

Harborcreek Township

SR 0090

I-90

Manual Patching

Girard Township

SR 0020

Ridge Road

Manual Patching

Springfield Township

SR 0090

I-90

Manual Patching

Summit Township

SR 0090

I-90

Shoulder Cutting

Mckean Township

SR 4011

Grubb Road

Shoulder Cutting

Mckean Township

SR 0832

Sterrettania Road

Crack Sealing

North East Township

SR 0090

I-90

Ditching

Concord Township

SR 2029

Lindsey Hollow Road

Ditching

Wayne Township

SR 2027

Plank Road

Ditching

Waterford Township

SR 0197

Route 97

Drain Cleaning

Springfield Township

SR 0005

West Lake Road

Drain Cleaning

Conneaut Township

SR 0018

Route 18

Vegetation Management

Union Township

SR 2010

Concord Road

Bridge Repair

Franklin Township

SR 0098

Route 98

Pipe Replacement

Summit Township

SR 4024

Robison Road

 

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Erie County Maintenance Office at (814) 871-4411.

 

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and pay attention to signs and flaggers. 

 

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie

 

