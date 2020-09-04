PennDOT announces pipe replacement project to close parts of Gulf Road in North East Township

PennDOT announcing Friday that Gulf Road in North East township, near the New York state line, will be closed next week for a pipe replacement project. The road will be closed to through traffic.

It will be closed from the intersection with Hopkins Road to the intersection with Kerr Road.

Weather permitting, the road will be closed to traffic from September 8th to September 11th.

A detour will be posted using Hopkins Road, Miller Road and County Touring Road Route 6/ NE Sherman Road in New York and Kerr Road.

According to PennDOT, the work will be completed by workers from the Erie County facility.

As always, PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. They also advise to drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.