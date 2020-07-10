PennDOT announces plan to repair Girard Township bridge in fall 2020

PennDOT announced Friday plans to repair the bridge that carries Beckman Road over Interstate 90 westbound in Girard Township.

This bridge is located on Beckman Road between the intersection with Tannery Road and the intersection with Gudgeonville Road.

The project includes repairing damage to the superstructure of the bridge, including the fascia beam and the diaphragm. The steel I-beam bridge was built in 1959 and is classified as poor condition. There are approximately 80 vehicles a day that use the bridge, on average.

Work is expected to occur over approximately two weeks in the fall of 2020. Plans do call for daylight lane restrictions on I-90 westbound near mile marker 13.

Beckman Road will be restricted to a single controlled by flaggers