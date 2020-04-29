PennDOT announces preferred alternatives for Bayfront Parkway corridor improvement project

PennDOT announcing today the preferred alternatives to the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project in the City of Erie.

The purpose is to improve the pedestrian, bicycle, transit, and passenger vehicle connections between the Erie Central Business District and adjacent neighborhoods to the waterfront property north of the Bayfront Parkway, with a goal in mind to reduce crashes on the parkway as much as possible. This is focused on the intersections with Sassafras Street Extension, State Street, and Holland Street.

The preferred alternatives for improvements along the Bayfront Parkway (Route 4034) include:

Dual-lane roundabouts at Sassafras Street Extension and Holland Street;

Grade-separated intersection at State Street, including a traditional signalized at-grade intersection and a path for through traffic on the Bayfront to travel below the intersection;

Sidewalk and crosswalk upgrades throughout the length of the project;

Multi-use trail connecting the existing trail network, downtown, and the waterfront; and

Overhead pedestrian bridges at each intersection.

Other possible work planned in coordination with the Bayfront Parkway project include proposed vehicular and pedestrian improvements along the bluff to Water Works Road and the realignment of West Front Street being led by the Port of Erie; and privately maintained bridge near the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home.

The public is encouraged to comment on the proposal and it will be only accepted online. You can comment on this by going to https://bayfrontparkwayproject.com/